HCL Infosystems in talks to distribute Apple products in India

HCL Infosystems today said it is in discussion with tech giant Apple to distribute the US-based company’s products in India. In a regulatory filing, HCL Infosystems said it signed a non-disclosure agreement with Apple India on December 23, 2016 and expressed interest in taking up distribution of Apple products in India. Apple had released a RFP (Request For Proposal) on January 16, and HCL Infosystems participated in the RFP on February 9, it added. The Indian firm, however, noted that commercial discussions, including the terms of engagement, are yet to commence.

“A definitive agreement for distributorship will be executed only upon conclusion of the negotiations and subject to our compliance to the terms of engagement,” HCL said adding that it will communicate it to shareholders and the bourses when that happens. HCL is a strong player in this space and distributes mobile phones of Lenovo, Motorola and Nokia among others. A partnership with HCL is also expected to be beneficial to Apple as it will its enhance presence in more Indian cities. Currently, Apple has distribution tie-ups with companies like Ingram Micro, Redington, Rashi Peripherals and Beetel Teletech in India.

HCL Infosystems said it is in various stages of discussions with multiple OEMs (handset makers) for distribution arrangement of their products.

This follows the company’s decision to move from single brand to multi-brand distribution model for its consumer distribution business.