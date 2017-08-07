HCC bags Rs 763 crore contract from IGCAR for fuel processing plant in Tamil Nadu

Infrastructure major HCC today said it has bagged Rs 763.57 crore contract from Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) for construction of a fast reactor fuel cycle facility in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. (Representative Image Source: Reuters)

Infrastructure major HCC today said it has bagged Rs 763.57 crore contract from Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) for construction of a fast reactor fuel cycle facility in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. The project is to be completed in 48 months, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) said in a BSE filing. “The scope of work includes building up of nuclear safety compliant structures for fuel processing plant for fast breeder reactors and allied facilities including civil, electrical and mechanical works,” HCC said. The company further said this is the fourth contract awarded to HCC by IGCAR. Prior to this, the company has received three contracts to build administrative blocks. Shares of the company were trading up 1.65 per cent at Rs 40.05 apiece on the BSE.