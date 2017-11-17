HC orders ex Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh to file assets affidavits

The apex court had refused to allow them to sell both encumbered and unencumbered shares held by one of their companies in Fortis Healthcare to reduce the debt burden.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh to file an affidavit on the status of their unencumbered assets after Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo had alleged them of reducing their shareholding in Religare Enterprises (REL). This, according to Daiichi, violates the HC’s March order that restrained Singh brothers from changing the status of unencumbered assets so as to secure a foreign arbitration award in their favour. A Singapore tribunal had last year ordered the Singh brothers to pay the Japanese drugmaker Rs 2,562 crore in damages for concealing information regarding wrongdoing at Ranbaxy while selling it for $4.6 billion in 2008. Along with interest and legal fees, the total liability has been pegged at Rs 3,500 crore. Justice Jayant Nath asked the duo to file their response by December 5, the next date of hearing.

The direction came after the Japanese pharma giant had asked the HC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Singh brothers for allegedly violating its previous orders that asked them to maintain a status quo of their unpledged shares. Daiichi told the HC that Singhs’ holding company RHC Holding had reduced its shareholding in REL in violation of the high court’s order. REL had earlier informed the HC that sale of its healthcare insurance business is unlikely to happen this year as it was still awaiting the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

The Supreme Court on August 11 asked the promoters to maintain a status quo with regard to their stake in the hospital chain after Daiichi had sought to block efforts by the brothers to sell their stake in Fortis Healthcare Holding. The apex court had also refused to allow them to sell both encumbered and unencumbered shares held by one of their companies in Fortis Healthcare to reduce their debt burden. It had also declined the plea of lenders including Axis Bank and YES Bank to sell the shares pledged by the brothers to recover the debt until further order.