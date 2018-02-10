Having trouble disciplining your child? These top industrialists say they were mischievous in school

India’s leading business tycoons, Azim Premji and Deepak Parekh recall that there was very strict discipline in their school days. (Representative image: Reuters)

While a few parents may be worried about their child’s discipline in school, a few leading business tycoons and industrialists say that they were mischievous in their school days. Sharing that he was often pulled up in his school days, IT czar Azim Premji says that he would have spent a majority of his time outside the class. “In the days when I was in School teachers were allowed to give punishment, and I would have spent 60% of my time outside the class, in the form of punishment. We tried to wear trousers that didn’t hurt too much,” Azim Premji told ET Now in a recent interview. Notably, Azim Premji ranks second in Forbes India Rich List 2017 with an eye-popping net worth of $19 billion.

On similar lines, one of India’s leading bankers, Deepak Parekh of HDFC, shared that he barely passed in school. “I was not studious. I barely passed and got through in school,” veteran Chairman Deepak Parekh of HDFC told ET Now, talking on the sidelines of the 150th Anniversary celebrations of St Xavier’s High School for boys.

Deepak Parekh was also a mischievous child, and says that he was caned a couple of times when his pranks came to light. “We all were caned. I remember being caned a couple of times. The whole class was caned, and I was one of them for doing some pranks,” says Deepak Parekh.

While Anil Manibhai Naik may not have been a mischievous kid, the former Chairman of Larsen and Toubro who has spent more than 55 years in the infrastructure behemoth says that he had made seven spelling mistakes in his L&T job application form. In an interview to CNBC TV18, AM Naik shared that he couldn’t speak coherently in the interview. “Even in the interview, I could not speak well. The manager told me, don’t you think your English could be better? I said ‘yes’, because I had seven spelling mistakes in the application form.”

These top industrialists also look back at their school days with a sense of nostalgia. Recounting memories from his schools days, Deepak Parekh says that he passed out way back in 1961, after spending 10 years in the school. “I remember everything of school days. You forget after school days, but school days you don’t forget,” he says adding that the friends he made, the teachers he harassed, the teachers who didn’t like him, are all fresh in his memory.