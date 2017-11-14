Having battery issues with your smartphone? Android will now show you apps draining power

This is, to only use apps which consume less power.

While smartphone technology has progressed miles in almost all aspects in recent years, one issue which all of us face is the battery draining. Most people complain that they face severe battery draining issues and keep looking for ways to save power of their smartphones. Some of us look for turbo charging phones, power banks or simply opt for a phone which offers giant batteries. However, there is one more way to save the day. This is, to only use apps which consume less power.

Now, Android has decided to let you monitor which of your apps use the most power on your phone, as per some reports. Now, some of the users may argue that they already had this functionality. Well, they might be right! A number of android apps like the one on the Galaxy S8 already let users know about the applications that are draining a phone’s battery.

But for a more sophisticated programme, the feature will come with Google’s mobile OS in the next release of Android Oreo. As an important part, the new update to Android 8.1 is likely to have a new section in Android’s battery settings. This section will work to spot abusive apps with a little red warning icon.

Like some of the available battery management apps, this new system will also provide you with information such as how much battery a particular app has used and more specific info on what’s actually causing the drain. The user will be able to stop the app from there only. It may also provide its users with options as to how to prevent the app from drawing excess power in the future.