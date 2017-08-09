Haveus’ MRO facility to provide services for 72 aircraft types

Currently, domestic airlines carry out a significant part of their MRO works outside the country. (Reuters)

Haveus Aerotech India today said its facility will provide brakes and wheels MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) services for as many as 72 types of aircraft.

The planes that can be serviced include Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier Q400, Cessna Beechcraft, Embraer Global Express and Gulf Stream Hawker Series. The upgraded facility, located in Gurugram, would provide “brakes and wheels maintenance and repair services to 72 types of aircraft”, it said in a release.According to the company, the facility would also help in savings of millions of dollars annually in foreign exchange in addition to huge savings earning for airliners in terms of money and time. Currently, domestic airlines carry out a significant part of their MRO works outside the country.

“The lack of world-class brakes and wheels overhaul and repair facility had resulted in an avoidable outgo of valuable foreign exchange besides quality, cost and time pressure on airlines.”With our new state-of-the-art facility operational, it will be a huge convenience, getting good quality and saving for the general aviation airliners and scheduled operators of Indian aviation sector,” Haveus Aerotech India Managing Director Anshul Bhargava said. The company provides aircraft and engine maintenance services.