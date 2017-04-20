Hathway to invest Rs 500 Cr in South India in 3 years: Rajan Gupta, MD

The Mumbai-based firm, which already provides internet service through “Docsis 3” technology has made commercial launch of the service through GPON Fibre to Home technology, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd., Managing director Rajan Gupta said.

Cable and internet service provider Hathway will invest around Rs 500 crore in South India over the next three years, as part of its plans to launch highspeed broadband service, a top company official said today. The Mumbai-based firm, which already provides internet service through “Docsis 3” technology has made commercial launch of the service through GPON Fibre to Home technology, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd., Managing director Rajan Gupta said.

“We have seen an explosion in demand (for broadband internet) in the last one year in Chennai. Average broadband consumption across the country is 45GB whereas in Chennai it is 90GB per month.. From today, we are making the commercial launch in Chennai with GPON technology,” he told reporters here.

Elaborating, he said the company hoped to cover five lakh consumers over the next three years. “Investments will be around Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore in the three-year period.. It will be for setting up data centre and other infrastructure.. We are hoping to cover five lakh customers in three years,” he said.

Noting that existing operators provided broadband service through copper wires, he said the company would offer it through fibre cables providing high speed services. “Our package will be starting from Rs 999 onwards per month with speeds upto 150Mbps and 1000GB data unload per month.. Second option will be 200Mbps and 1000GB data at Rs 1,299 per month,” he added.