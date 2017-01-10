Happy mcgarrybowen: Dentsu’s new collaborative community

Being the first mcgarrybowen agency in India and under the Dentsu umbrella, Happy mcgarrybowen has a lot of competition not only from other leading creative agencies in India, but internally as well.

Cohesive offerings by agencies are the need of the hour with technology impacting all media channels equally. This was an important factor for Dentsu Aegis Network’s mcgarrybowen as it entered the Indian market with Dentsu acquiring Happy Creative Services.

Being the first mcgarrybowen agency in India and under the Dentsu umbrella, Happy mcgarrybowen has a lot of competition not only from other leading creative agencies in India, but internally as well. But founder and chairman Gordon Bowen remains unfazed. “The best way to win new business is to do great work for clients and build powerful stories. A happy client is your best tool. They say things about you that you can’t say about yourself,” he exclaims.

Thus, the aim in India is to solidify clients with impactful work, and bring strategic consumer practices and processes that the agency follows across the board. With global clientele, Bowen wants to treat Happy mcgarrybowen as a collaborative community by engaging with clients and working across the global agency’s portfolio.

With offices already in Singapore, Shanghai and Hong Kong, India featured next in Bowen’s scheme of things due to its rapidly expanding society and the attitude of the people working together in a community of mutual support.

“Our vision for the future of the agency was not to build 120 offices around the world. We wanted to go where we thought the talent was going to be,” Bowen explains, “And when I looked at the size of a market like India — we looked for a strong strategy and creative vision, and agencies for the business stories they had been telling. We looked for people whom we thought really care about their clients and client businesses because they had stories to tell that were strong.” Having identified Happy’s work for brands like Flipkart and Ola Cabs, Bowen felt the agency would be an important part of mcgarrybowen’s offering in India, which is known for creative and emotional campaigns in the West.

Bowen claims that advertising in India is incredibly sophisticated with high production values that are not nearly the cost as in the US. The use of music and the high level of performance had him intrigued. “It seems that the consumer here is very family and relationship oriented.”

