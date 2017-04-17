Hamdard taps youth with Rs 7000 cr ready-to-drink segment

RoohAfza Fusion comes in five flavors, namely Refreshing Lemon, Delicious Orange, Juicy Mango, Exciting Pineapple & Orange and Luscious Litchi. (Website)

Century-old FMCG company Hamdard Laboratories has launched RoohAfza Fusion to harness the estimated Rs 7000 crore ready-to-drink beverage segment. The drink is a combination of its summer drink RoohAfza with pure fruit juice and is available in a 200 ml pack priced at Rs 20. RoohAfza Fusion comes in five flavors, namely Refreshing Lemon, Delicious Orange, Juicy Mango, Exciting Pineapple & Orange and Luscious Litchi.

The company leveraged its existing strong summer drink concentra brand RoohAfza that generates about 40 per cent of the FMCG’s topline close to Rs 700 crore, Hamdard AGM Amit Taneja said.

“RoohAfza has strong recall with certain group bracket consumers but it misses out the young generation. Today, younger consumers are finding less attachment with the product. So to add more variant, we introduced ready-to-drink product in the tetra pack is the way forward,” he said.

“So far, RoohAfza was leader in the Rs 850 crore concentrate segment with 42 per cent. But, the new product will allow us to play around the larger segment which is estimated at Rs 7000 crore,” he said.

The closely held company has also decided to create campaigns in local languages for larger eye-balls.