HAL striving to achieve basic certification of LUH by mid-2018, says director T Suvarna Raju

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director T Suvarna Raju on Wednesday said the company was making effort to achieve a basic certification of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) by the mid of 2018. Raju, while addressing a gathering at HAL’s 5th Global Vendors’ Meet here, said it was looking to produce 100 basic trainer aircraft HTT-40 soon. Spin tests would be completed in the coming months. “Given our large number of platforms with the Indian Defence Forces, we remain committed to increase the scope of work to our vendors to ensure success of our programmes. HAL is looking to produce 100 basic trainer aircraft HTT-40 soon once spin tests are completed in the coming months,” Raju said. The vendors were also updated on HAL’s procurement procedures and improvements made by the company towards Ease of Doing Business. The key achievements and progress made on important projects were also outlined at the event. Over 80 business partners from India and abroad participated at the event here.