Pay only 18% GST even on five-star hotel accommodation. Just meet this requirement

Star rating of hotels is irrelevant for determining the applicable rate of GST, the government has said. (Image: Reuters)

Hotel accommodation in rooms with tariffs less than Rs 7,500 per day will attract the moderate tax rate of 18% under GST, even in five-star or luxury hotels, the government sought to clarify today. The Central Board of Excise and Customs issued the clarification on Tuesday in response to reports that luxury hotels and five-star establishments are liable to be taxed at the highest slab rate of 28% under GST.

“Star rating of hotels is… irrelevant for determining the applicable rate of GST,” the CBEC said in a note. It said: “In this context, it is hereby clarified that accommodation in any hotel, including 5-star having declared tariff of less than Rs 7,500 per unit per day, will attract GST at the rate of 18%.”

Earlier this month, India implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in its biggest tax reform since independence, seeking to unify the entire country into a single market with one tax structure across states. Under the new regime, hotel rooms with tariffs below Rs 1,000 per day will attract zero tax, those below Rs 2,500 will be taxed at 12%, while staying in rooms with tariffs between Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500 will be taxed at 18%. The highest slab of 28% tax has been reserved for only luxury hotel accommodation, which, with the latest clarification, can be defined as the one with tariffs above Rs 7,500 per day.

Also read: GST Tax Calculator: Tax calculation under GST, deductions and rates

However, the catch word here is “declared tariffs”. Customers must note that the GST rate applicable on the particular room accommodation would be determined on the tariff declared in the rate card by the establishment, and any discounts or deals availed from the third party booking apps or travel agents might not be considered in determining the tariff. Though there is no apparent communication on this yet from the government.