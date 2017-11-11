GST rate change: Glad! What Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has to say about Narendra Modi government’s decision

Anand Mahindra is glad! (Photos from Twitter)

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, is glad over Narendra Modi government’s decision of change in GST rates for different items. Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra praised Modi government for the decision of change in GST rates. Anand Mahindra wrote, “Been an advocate of GST for many years.Without it, India will never possess its own ‘Common Market.’ In order to coax small businesses to enter the ecosystem,we need Simplicity & Ease of Compliance. Glad the govt.is showing willingness to keep tweaking till that goal is reached.”

In the biggest GST rejig yet, tax rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products, wigs and wrist watches, were cut to provide relief to consumers and businesses amid economic slowdown. As many as 178 items of daily use were shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 per cent to 18 per cent, while a uniform 5 per cent tax was prescribed for all restaurants, both air-conditioned and non-AC, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said after the GST Council meeting in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the recommendations made by the GST Council will further benefit the people and add strength to the tax regime. Modi also said public participation was at the core of the government’s functioning and that all its decisions were “people-friendly and people-centric”.

The recommendations made by the GST Council today will further benefit our citizens and add strength to the GST. These recommendations are in spirit of the continuous feedback we are getting from various stakeholders on GST. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2017

