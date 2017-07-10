GST on traders, entrepreneurs: EY India launches free helpdesk for small businesses

The newly launched service aims to provide help to the business community by addressing their concerns and queries related to the new taxation system.

GST on traders, entrepreneurs: Lending support to the Government’s historic Goods and Services Tax regime, EY India on Monday launched the ‘EY GST Helpdesk’, a free of cost service for small businesses, traders and entrepreneurs. The newly launched service aims to provide help to the business community by addressing their concerns and queries related to the new taxation system. The information seekers can post their GST related query on EY India Tax Insights App, DigiGST™ website – www.ey.com/in/digigst and EY_India on Twitter, a statement from the company said. Speaking at the rollout of new service, EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani said that the company stands by Narendra Modi government’s One Nation, One Tax regime. “GST is India’s most significant economic reform since independence. As part of our endeavour to build a better working world, we stand by the Government’s commitment of One Nation, One Tax and are offering this complimentary Helpdesk service. This will help in enabling a smooth transition for smaller businesses and traders across the country”, Rajiv Memani was quoted as saying in the press release. The company claims that new service is driven by the largest pool of Indirect Tax professionals powered by over 800 GST practitioners across 14 cities.

Sudhir Kapadia, a senior Tax official with EY India, said that GST will bring out a welcome change in the system. “GST will undoubtedly usher in a salutary and welcome change in the way business will be carried out in the country. Businesses are today in the midst of ensuring robust GST compliance while their internal and external systems adapt to change. We believe this Helpdesk will be of great help to small entrepreneurs and help them realise the benefits of GST,” Kapadia was quoted as saying in the release.

In a historic decision, Narendra Modi government rolled out the Goods and Service Tax (GST) from Parliament’s Central Hall on the intervening night of 30th June and 1st July. The launch event, being hailed as India’s second tryst with destiny after Independence on August 15, 1947, saw a number of power-packed speeches from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Pranab Mukherjee. The new tax system brought in a new change which subsumed a number of indirect taxes into one tax.