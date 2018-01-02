GST Anti-Profiteering begins crackdown; McDonald’s, 4 others sent notices for not passing benefits

The crackdown by the GST Anti-Profiteering body has begun on companies for allegedly not passing benefits of rate cuts or input tax credit to customers.

The crackdown by the GST Anti-Profiteering body has begun on companies for allegedly not passing benefits of rate cuts or input tax credit to customers. According to PTI, the investigation arm of the Revenue Department has sent notices to McDonald’s franchisees and two other entities, including retail shopping outlet Lifestyle International, for allegedly not passing the benefit of cost reduction to consumers.

The Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS) had last week served notices to the franchisee of McDonald’s family restaurant — Hardcastle Restaurant for the price of its “McCafe Regular Latte”, Hindustan Unilever distributor for not passing on the GST rate cut on a bottle of Vaseline, and a Honda Car dealer.

The authority has given time till 12 January to these entities to file their reply to the notice stating whether they admit that the benefit of reduction in tax rate or input tax credit has not been passed on to consumers by way of commensurate reduction in prices. In November last year, the government formed National Anti-profiteering Authority under the GST after it found out that benefits were not being passed on to customers.

After the 23rd GST Council meeting, the body announced rate cuts on as many as 178 items and sternly asked companies to pass the benefit to customers. The GST Council also reduced rates on all restaurants to 5%, and withdrew Input Tax Credit (ITC) benefit after it was found that the restaurants were not passing this benefit to customers as well.

Following the decision, fast-food chains began hiking their menu prices, saying that the withdrawal of ITC was causing them losses, which FE Online in its report titled The real reason why restaurants, fast food chains raised menu prices after GST rate cut explained why ITC was never meant for restaurants but for customers.

According to the anti-profiteering rules, the authority will suggest the return of the undue profit earned from not passing on the reduction in tax to consumers along with an 18 percent interest as also impose a penalty.