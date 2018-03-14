Growing fleet of business jets in Pune leads Bird ExecuJet to open unit in city

ExecuJet is a global business aviation organisation offering aircraft management, charter, maintenance, completions management and fixed base operations.

The growing fleet of private business jets in Pune has led Bird ExecuJet to open base maintenance service operations at the Pune airport. Bird ExecuJet Airport Services is a joint venture between Bird Group and ExecuJet Aviation Group. ExecuJet is a global business aviation organisation offering aircraft management, charter, maintenance, completions management and fixed base operations. After Delhi, which has around 70 private business jets and Mumbai with around 40, Pune will be the third largest base for private business jets, so they were setting up operations in Pune, Bird ExecuJet CEO Anurag Srivastava said. There are around 20 business jets owned by Bajaj Auto, Poonawallas, Bharat Forge, Shirke and Force Motors, among others, parked at the Pune airport and many of them expressed the need for such services in Pune, Srivastava said.

The Pune airport has Gulfstreams, Hawkers, King Air, Falcon and Bombardier aircraft parked here and all these are operational. “At present, these jets are mostly maintained in Dubai or in Europe but with us coming into Pune, they will have 24-hour support here with minimum downtime. This saves almost 50% of the cost they incur at the foreign MROs,” Srivastava said. “In Pune we will set up line maintenance and for major work, the aircraft will be taken to Delhi, which is only two hours away,” he said. Bird ExecuJet is developing an FBO/MRO at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and currently offers maintenance services from two hangars.

There are some space constraints at Pune airport so they will not be setting up the entire operations here, but some expansion plans for Pune airport are in the pipeline and further expansion will depend on that. Also important will be the fleet size in Pune, growing to 35-40, for the company to invest in a full-fledged MRO in the future.

The Bird ExecuJet Pune line maintenance base provides expertise and resources to handle virtually any maintenance task with aircraft technicians certified for a wide range of business jets and utility aircraft, including Cessna, Gulfstream, Hawker, Super King Air, Avanti P180, Falcon 2000/Exeasy, Global and Bell, among others. After Pune, Bird ExecuJet will head to Bengaluru and Hyderabad to expand its operations.