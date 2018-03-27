Gross revenue of telcos in Oct-Dec lowest in 4 years

The gross revenue (GR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of mobile operators during the October-December period of FY18 stood at Rs 61,089 crore and Rs 38,536 crore, respectively, the lowest in almost four years. (PTI)

The gross revenue (GR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of mobile operators during the October-December period of FY18 stood at Rs 61,089 crore and Rs 38,536 crore, respectively, the lowest in almost four years. According to the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data, the industry’s gross revenue in the third quarter of FY18 fell 8% sequentially and 8.2% year-on-year (y-o-y), while AGR declined by almost 8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 16% y-o-y.

This is the lowest GR since the January-March quarter of FY14 when it stood at Rs 60,716 crore, whereas the AGR recorded in the third quarter of FY18 is a tad better than during the first quarter of FY14, when it stood at Rs 35,280 crore. During the October-December quarter of FY18, the monthly ARPU (average revenue per user) for GSM service (including LTE) declined by 5.4% to Rs 79 from Rs 84 in the second quarter of FY18, while the fall was a steep 24% on a y-o-y basis.