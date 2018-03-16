Grofers raises Rs 400 cr from SoftBank Group

The e-grocery company said it has raised a total of 6.5 million in the funding round which also saw other investors, including Tiger Global and Apoletto Asia.

Online supermarket platform Grofers on Friday said it has raised Rs 400 crore in a fresh funding round led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group. A significant amount of investment will go towards building infrastructure and technology and efficient supply of chain management to achieve deeper penetration in existing Grofers cities, it said.

The e-grocery company said it has raised a total of $226.5 million in the funding round which also saw other investors, including Tiger Global and Apoletto Asia.

(More details are awaited.)