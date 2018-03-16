  3. Grofers raises Rs 400 cr from SoftBank Group

Grofers raises Rs 400 cr from SoftBank Group

Online supermarket platform Grofers on Friday said it has raised Rs 400 crore in a fresh funding round led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2018 7:16 PM
SoftBank Group, Grofers, Japanese conglomerate, Grofers cities, Apoletto Asia, e grocery company, Tiger Global  The e-grocery company said it has raised a total of 6.5 million in the funding round which also saw other investors, including Tiger Global and Apoletto Asia.

Online supermarket platform Grofers on Friday said it has raised Rs 400 crore in a fresh funding round led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group. A significant amount of investment will go towards building infrastructure and technology and efficient supply of chain management to achieve deeper penetration in existing Grofers cities, it said.

The e-grocery company said it has raised a total of $226.5 million in the funding round which also saw other investors, including Tiger Global and Apoletto Asia.

(More details are awaited.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top