Green Shoots in Telecom: Inter-ministerial panel says no policy intervention required

In a surprise development the government-appointed inter-ministerial group on telecom on Friday veered to the view that no large-scale policy intervention may be required in the sector as “green shoots” have become visible during the first quarter. Though a final meeting of the group will take place on August 17 and 18 after which the report will be finalised and which will then be put up before the Telecom Commission, Friday’s stance at the meeting raised question marks about whether the group’s earlier suggestion of providing cash-flow relief to operators by way of extending the tenure of payment for spectrum to 16 years from the current 10 will be taken up or not.

As reported earlier, the IMG had anyway ruled out any reduction in licence and spectrum usage charge that operators pay to the government.

What surprised analysts and operators alike is the reading of “green shoots” in the April-June quarter. While operators like Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular held on to their revenues on a sequential basis, they saw a sharp drop in voice and data realisation even though consumption increased. For instance, Bharti saw a massive sequential decline of 9.5% in average voice realisation per customer at 21.98 paise per minute, while its data realisation dipped a sharp 51.1% on a sequential basis to 5.97 paise per MB. Similarly, for Idea the voice realisation fell by 6% to 24.4 paise per minute while data realisation declined a massive 53% to 5.4 paise per MB.

According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities after the earnings declaration of telecom companies, “The path to improved profitability for the industry is not clear given current relentless competition.”

A fresh round of competition would be triggered post-September when Reliance Jio starts delivering the 4G feature phone it unveiled last month.

So far the IMG was open to extending the deferred payment period for spectrum to 16 years from the current 10. Currently, after paying upfront either 25% or 50% (depending on spectrum band) of the total bid amount, operators get a two-year moratorium after which they pay the balance in 10 equal instalments spread over 10 years.

However, reductions in licence fee and SUC were ruled out. On licence fee, the entire industry had urged that it be reduced to around 1% of their adjusted gross revenue against 8% currently. On SUC, they had urged it be brought down to 1% of AGR for all spectrum bought in future auctions against 3% at present. The industry’s logic was that the present rates were fine till the time spectrum was being given on subscriber-linked criteria but now that spectrum is auctioned, the government should only charge for administrative costs, which should not be more than 1% of their AGR.

The telecom industry’s total debt stands at around Rs 4.60 lakh crore. It has bought spectrum since 2010 worth Rs 3.45 lakh crore for which an upfront payment of Rs 1.90 lakh crore has been made and the balance Rs 3.08 lakh crore needs to be paid up to 2028-29.