Government sets up mechanisms to tap full potential of textiles

The government today said it has set up institutional mechanisms including a task force, an inter-ministerial synergy group and a steering committee to realise the full potential of textile sector. The inter-ministerial synergy group on man-made fibre (MMF) chaired by the textiles secretary will formulate policy interventions to enhance the growth and competitiveness of MMF industry in the country. The group comprises senior officers from ministry of petrochemicals, department of heavy industries and Association of Synthetic Fibre Industry, among others. “The steering committee has been set up to oversee implementation of a Knowledge Network Management System (KNMS) to facilitate exchange of knowledge among academia, farming community and the industry on the productivity of natural fibres and diversification of their by-products. “The KNMS on product diversification would cover jute, silk, wool and cotton,” an official statement said. Besides, the task force would steer follow-up action on various outcomes of Textiles India 2017 for growth of the sector.

The task force chaired by the textiles secretary will comprise representatives from the department of industrial policy and promotion, consumer affairs, department of heavy industry, representatives of partner and focus states of Textiles India 2017, export promotion councils, textiles associations and representatives from consumer associations. Textiles India 2017 was held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat from June 30 to July 2. The textile ministry has set up the institutional mechanisms to carry forward the key recommendations which emerged from the deliberations at the event.