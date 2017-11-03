Government to take up hike in ticket cancellation charges with airlines: Jayant Sinha

Centre will take up the matter with airles, says Union Minister Jayant Sinha.

Union minister Jayant Sinha said today that the government will take up the issue of increase in ticket cancellation charges with airlines.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet revised its cancellation fee from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for domestic flights and from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 for international flights with effect from November 1. Its competitor IndiGo had done the same in September.

In response to a tweet asking the minister of state for civil aviation whether there would be “any action towards the increased cancellation and excess baggage charges”, Sinha said “We will take up these matters with the airlines.”

An official on condition of anonymity said that the ministry will discuss the “issue of passenger convenience (fee) and charges in general” with airlines.

Various airlines charge a convenience fee for online booking of tickets.

In August, airlines had also hiked fee for baggage exceeding weight limit of 15 kg.