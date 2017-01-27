Government proposes steep hike in licence fee for private jet operations

The Civil Aviation Ministry has suggested a steep hike in fee to Rs 5 lakh for granting licence for non-scheduled operators. (Reuters)

Private jet operators may soon have to shell out more for flying licence with the government proposing five-fold increase in the existing fee. The Civil Aviation Ministry has suggested a steep hike in fee to Rs 5 lakh for granting licence for non-scheduled operators. Besides, the fee for submitting application as well as for renewal of licence is proposed to be increased. In this regard, the Ministry has proposed amendments to the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

The fee for non-scheduled operator’s permit is proposed to be Rs 5 lakh from existing quantum of Rs 1 lakh.While the application fee is to be raised to Rs 50,000 from current Rs 25,000, the renewal fee is proposed to be hiked to Rs 2,50,000 from just Rs 50,000 now, as per the draft norms. Along with the higher fee, the Ministry would increase the validity of such permits to five years.

At present, the licence is valid for two years and the same can be renewed for two more years at a time. Stakeholders would have time till mid February to submit their comments and suggestions on the proposed amendments to the Ministry. Non scheduled operator permit is given to entities such as those operating or owning private jets for personal or commercial use. There are more than 120 non-scheduled operators in the country.