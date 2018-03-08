Government policies must make space for digital world: Trai

TRAI (PTI)

Laying emphasis on keeping pace with the highly-dynamic nature of the digital world, Trai chairman RS Sharma on Wednesday said regulations and policies of the government must also be dynamic so as to cater to constantly changing needs of digital domain.

“A lot is changing in the digital world and policies need to change with it, so as to handle issues that arise with this change. Policies and regulations for the digital world cannot be the same as those for the physical world. Regulations and policies space must change to cater to the digital world, if we want to leverage technologies like artificial intelligence and M2M,” Sharma said.