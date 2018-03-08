  3. Government policies must make space for digital world: Trai

Government policies must make space for digital world: Trai

Laying emphasis on keeping pace with the highly-dynamic nature of the digital world, Trai chairman RS Sharma on Wednesday said regulations and policies of the government must also be dynamic so as to cater to constantly changing needs of digital domain.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2018 5:16 AM
TRAI, TELECOM SECTOR, digital world TRAI (PTI)

Laying emphasis on keeping pace with the highly-dynamic nature of the digital world, Trai chairman RS Sharma on Wednesday said regulations and policies of the government must also be dynamic so as to cater to constantly changing needs of digital domain.

“A lot is changing in the digital world and policies need to change with it, so as to handle issues that arise with this change. Policies and regulations for the digital world cannot be the same as those for the physical world. Regulations and policies space must change to cater to the digital world, if we want to leverage technologies like artificial intelligence and M2M,” Sharma said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top