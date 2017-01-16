Government mulling second public sector companies ETF next FY, official says

The proposed new ETF will have a different basket of stocks than that in the current one, he added. The government had first launched the CPSE ETF three years ago in March 2014, where it raised Rs 3,000 crore through the initial public offering. (Reuters)

The government is contemplating launching a new exchange traded fund comprising public sector undertaking stocks, Disinvestment Secretary Neeraj Kumar Gupta said on Monday, close to the launch of the follow on issue of shares of its first such ETF. The government is keen to promote another ETF, which it will launch by the next financial year, 2017-18, Gupta said in an interview to ET Now.

The proposed new ETF will have a different basket of stocks than that in the current one, he added. The government had first launched the CPSE ETF three years ago in March 2014, where it raised Rs 3,000 crore through the initial public offering. The retail investors could buy into the fund by investing a minimum Rs 5,000. The fund invests in ONGC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corp, Gail India, Oil India, Power Finance Corp, Bharat Electronics, Rural Electrification Corp, Engineers India and Container Corporation of India.

The government is learnt to be launching a follow on public offer for this CPSE ETF sometime this week, in order to help add to its disinvestment kitty. The proposed fund-raising of up to Rs 6,000 crore, including a greenshoe option of Rs 1,500 crore, will help the government meet its target of raising Rs 56,000 crore via selling its equity stake in public sector undertakings this financial year.

Kumar said that the CPSE ETF has given strong returns at 14.4% CAGR since inception, as compared to 8.9% for the benchmark NSE Nifty. He added that he expects a further strong upside in the CPSE ETF. It has indeed constantly outperformed the broader markets, outperforming the BSE Sensex by 19.2% in one year; 24% in six months; 10.7% in three months; and 2% in one month. The CPSE ETF, which mirrors the performance of the CPSE index, has given impressive effective returns at over 70% since inception to the original investors, helped by bonus units and allotment discounts. While the CPSE ETF trades at a much lower PE multiple of 11.44, compared to Nifty’s 22 times, its low expense ratio of 0.065% prevents the costs into the gains for the investors.

Kumar said the ETF is the best bet to deal with market volatility, as it offers tradability like equity and stability like a mutual fund, adding that the developed markets prefer ETFs over the offer for share sale (OFS).