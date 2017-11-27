Google says no changes in algorithm to re-rank websites

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday it had been informed by Google that the search engine does not change its algorithm to re-rank individual websites. Google was responding to a request from Roskomnadzor regarding Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, Roskomnadzor said on its website. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, speaking at an international forum this month, responded to a question about Sputnik articles appearing on Google by saying the company was working to give less prominence to “those kinds of websites” as opposed to delisting them.
(Further details awaited)