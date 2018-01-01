Google Pixel XL 128 GB price cut by massive Rs 36,000! Here is how much you will pay on Amazon

Amazon has offered the bigger Pixel XL at a whopping discount of Rs 36000! (IE)

The original Google Pixel and Pixel XL are still tagged as one of the most bankable devices with faster Android updates and amazing cameras. The smartphones were launched in October 2016 and notably, with them being a little over a year old, you can buy the bigger Pixel XL at a very heavily discounted price. Amazon has offered the bigger Pixel XL at a whopping discount of Rs 36000 for the ‘Quite Black’ colour variant! With the effective discount of such high value, the smartphone can be bought at just Rs 39,999. The original price of the smartphone was at a massive Rs 76,000. In a separate ‘New Pinch Days’ sale offer from Flipkart in mid-December last year, the latest Google Pixel 2 was also available for Rs 39,999. With the straight-up discount, and cashback offers and heavy discounts of Rs 10,000 on credit/debit card, the offer lasted for a few days only. As of now, the Google Pixel 2 is listed there at Rs 49,999.

The Google Pixel 2 has a 5.5-inch screen with 1440 x 2560 pixels and 16:9 ratio. The screen got its protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 4. Out of the box, the phone runs on Android 7.1 (Nougat), but with upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo). Google Pixel and Pixel XL have 12.3 MP rear camera with EIS and dual-LED flash. The camera on Google Pixel XL was dubbed as one of the best cameras of 2016. The Google Pixel XL camera can record High-Definition videos at 30/60/120fps. The camera can even capture slow-motion video at 240fps. The Google Pixel XL comes with a massive 3450mAH battery which has a standby time of 552 hours. The phone also supports quick charging which can give 7 hours of battery life with a charge of 15 minutes.

Google Pixel XL comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor which is coupled with 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes in three colours however the names of these colours are very funky with ‘Quite Black’, ‘Very Silver’ and ‘Really Blue’.

Google Pixel 2 XL listed on Amazon.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Amazon listed the Apple iPhone 8 with the internal capacity of 64 GB at a price discounted by Rs 9,000. With this, the smartphone is listed at Rs 54,999. The original selling price of the smartphone was Rs 64,000. In a previous offer, Apple was giving away the iPhone SE at an extremely discounted price. The 32GB variant of the device got a price cut of Rs 8,000 and is available at just Rs 17,999 but now the price of the smartphone has been revised and is listed at Rs 18,899. The iPhone SE was priced at Rs 26,000.