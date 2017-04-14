Google launches food delivery and home services app Areo in India

The Areo app also has a curation of user reviews and feedbacks for its services. (Reuters)

Google has launched its food delivery-cum-home services app, called Areo, in India. The new app from the technology giant is currently available only in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and is set to pitch a direct battle with e-commerce companies like House Joy, Just Dial and food delivery companies like Zomato and Swiggy.

The Areo app also has a curation of user reviews and feedbacks for its services. After downloading the app, users can search and discover food-delivery options and other home services like house-cleaning service providers and laundry-service providers. Users can also narrow down their search options to vegetarian or non-vegetarian, delivery date and time, and also have options to pay using their debit or credit card, or through net banking or by cash.

Google has reportedly tied up with Urban Clap and the likes of Fresh Menu and Box8 for its services. Google has recently been focussing more on India by launching a number of apps and services like YouTube Go, Google Play Music Unlimited,and a carrier billing in the Google Play store. It has even launched a public toilet-locator on Maps for the Delhi-NCR region.

The online food delivery and home service provider market has been riddled with loss making companies, with a few like Tiny Owl shutting shop.