Google Duo adds a new feature – Find out what it is and how it will benefit you

With video messaging gaining popularity, Google has added a new feature to its video messaging app—Google Duo. Users can now capture and share important moments, even when friends and family cannot take the call. The new functionality allows users to leave a 30-second video or voice message if the person they are calling is not able to take the call. To play a video message received, the users need to simply tap their icon. And after they have watched the video message, they can tap the “Call now” button to call that person right back. Video messages will automatically disappear within a day after it has been seen. But users can save their favourites videos locally to their phone. Like other apps, both the sender and receiver should have Duo app installed in their smartphone. The videos can only be accessed within the application. Google says messages are end-to-end encrypted to ensure security and privacy. The Duo which was released in August 2016 competes with Apple’s Facetime, Microsoft’s Skype and Facebook’s WhatsApp and Messenger. While the cmpany has not shared the figures related to how many people are using Duo, it has been downloaded more than 100 million times on Android and is among the top 15 social networking apps on the Apple App Store. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Users sign up with a phone number and can then place calls to contacts who also have the Duo app installed. The good thing is that it does not differentiate between users, whether they are on the iOS side or Android. Also, users don’t need to login to their Google account to access Duo. It means all the app needs is the phone number and country code, similar to how WhatsApp works, without needing to access Google account. To address the issue of spam, like Gmail account which has an entire folder dedicated to unsolicited emails, Duo has an easy-to-manage block list; users can simply press and hold down a contact and select Block number to put them on the block list. Also, video calls are high data intensive. On an average, a video call using Google Duo can use 8 MB/minute, but Google has a feature to curb the data usage within the app itself. Users can enable “Limit mobile data usage” by navigating to setting option to control data usage.