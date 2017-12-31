Google Doodle celebrates ‘new year eve’, all set to welcome 2018

Google is all set to welcome 2018 with the New Year’s Eve doodle today.

Google is all set to welcome 2018 with the New Year’s Eve doodle today. The doodle shows penguins and parrots in a celebratory mood as they are decked up to welcome the new year. The feathery friends have enjoyed their delicious traditions and are now ringing in the new year with sparklers in hand. As they all admire the fireworks overhead, they think about how much fun it was to spend this time together.

Search engine giant Google came out with this series of doodles on Christmas day. The images uploaded doodle featuring penguins and parrots arranging to spend the big day together. Other doodles showed penguins meeting their friends, carrying gifts for them who are also waiting for them. In another image, penguins were seen planning and packing their bags, while another one had them hatting and dining together.

The impatience for the new year was very well described in last year’s doodle as well. Among those impatient for the clock to strike 12 on January 1, 2017, were colourful netted balloons looking at the clock, jumping around as if urging time to move faster. In 2015, the doodle depicted a set of five birds wearing birthday hats awaiting the hatching of an egg — all in Google colours, of course. And finally, on January 1, the egg finally hatched. The net came down, balloons fell. Google doodle celebrated the beginning of the new year with dropping of balloons.

And just like that, 2017 has come to an end! In another few hours, the world will witness the new year, with another set of hopes, expectations, ambitions, and resolutions. Crossing across caste, religion or community, the New Year is celebrated by all. New Year holds a special place in our hearts because everyone wishes to start everything afresh with positive thinking and energy. Everything you do on New Year’s Day is loaded with significance for the future.

Let’s see what significance the Google Doodle holds for us on the last day of the year.