Google app store Google Play hits 1 billion downloads mark in India

Google’s app store Google Play has hit the one billion download mark in July this year in India. The company has seen a 150% year on year growth on the number of app downloads. India is slated to have have about 500 million Android installed base by 2021. Rajan Anandan, VP South-East Asia and India, said in the conference that the next 200 million of internet users will come from a non-English background. Google on Tuesday announced its new “Made for India” initiative at the first ever Google Play App Excellence Summit in India.