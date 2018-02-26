Good news for Nokia lovers! New version of 22-year-old handset Nokia 8110 is coming to India – All details here

Three new Nokia smartphones – the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia 6 – are built on Android One platform and will support artificial intelligence technology. (Reuters)

Mobile phone company HMD Global is likely to roll out new smartphones from April and a new version of its 22-year-old handset Nokia 8110 from May in India. “All smartphones will start trickling in April onwards” HMD spokesperson told PTI when asked about timeline for roll out in India. HMD here unveiled four smartphones, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6 and Nokia 1, in the price range of EUR 85 to EUR 749. The company also relaunched it’s 22 year old feature phone Nokia 8110 with the support of 4G services for 79 euro or about Rs 6,300 excluding tax. When asked about launch of Nokia 8110 in India, the spokesperson said “starting May” though specific date for India is not available.

Three new Nokia smartphones – the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia 6 – are built on Android One platform and will support artificial intelligence technology. With the price of 749 euro or around Rs 60,000 a unit, Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with 5.5-inch display built with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 , dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics and a secondary 13MP sensor with 2 times optical zoom.

Nokia 7 plus unveiled here has been priced at 399 euro or around Rs 32,000 , comes with 6-inch display, 12 MP primary camera and 13 MP secondary camera, 3800 mAh battery. New Nokia 6 and Nokia 1 will retail at global average price of 279 euro and 85 euro respectively.

