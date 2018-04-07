Good news for flyers! AirAsia offers flight for just Rs 1,399; Offer you must not miss – 10 things to know

AirAsia India has announced the sale of tickets on select flights starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,399. (IE)

AirAsia India has announced the sale of tickets on select flights starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,399. The airliner is offering flight tickets at special fares for travelling to cities like – Chennai, Ranchi, Indore, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, Imphal which can be checked at their website – airasia.com. The AirAsia India scheme is a limited offer and can be availed if booked in advance. Bookings on the AirAsia tickets can be done till April 15, 2018. Users can book tickets for travelling till September 30, 2018. Earlier, last date for booking was April 8, 2018.

Here are 10 things to know to book tickets:

1. The offer is only available through online bookings. Bookings can be done at their official website – airasia.com

2. The offer is available for travel between selected routes. Travellers booking flights between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata; Ranchi and Kolkata; Kochi and Bengaluru; Guwahati and Imphal; Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Bengaluru and Chennai can avail the Rs 1,399 offer.

3. According to the website, the fares are available for one-way journeys and is inclusive of all taxes.

4. Commuters must note that a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit and charge cards.

5. There is a provision for changing flights and dates which will be subjected change of fees.

6. The website said that seats for all flights may not be available. Further, it said that seats are limited and will be available on valid purchases only. The website did not reveal the total number of seats on offer.

7. The website has made it clear that there will be no repayment of funds once the tickets are booked.

8. AirAsia India said that all taxes must be paid at the time of taxes unless otherwise stated.

9. The offer by AirAsia comes at a point when there is tough competition between airliners as there is a constant increase in growth of passengers.

10. The airline is also offering international flight tickets for Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur route for an all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,999 under another offer.