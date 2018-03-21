GoAir sale: Now, fly across India for tickets as low as Rs 1249, check details

GoAir sale: Get tickets as low as Rs 1249. (Reuters)

GoAir sale: Aviation market has become a battleground, resulting in airlines coming out with new offers to lure customers. Now, GoAir has thrown their hat into the ring and is offering tickets at rates as low as Rs 1,249. The offer is valid for select routes in the domestic circuit under GoAir’s ‘Low fare Wednesday’ scheme. The details of the plan are available on the official GoAir website goair.in.

The offer is valid until next month with the deadline being April 13, 2018. “Fly Smart with GoAir to destinations with affordable flight tickets. Enjoy the lowest airfare across India on domestic flights. There couldn’t be a better way to fly with the cheapest airfare in India. Rush in to treat yourself with these discounts on airlines tickets,” the GoAir website said.

Here’s a list of select routes on which GoAir’s offer is applicable:

Delhi Lucknow Rs. 1294 Leh Jammu Rs. 1383 Bengaluru Hyderabad Rs. 1399 Patna Ranchi Rs. 1560 Delhi Chandigarh Rs. 1616 Pune Bengaluru Rs. 1699 Nagpur Mumbai Rs. 2691 Mumbai Nagpur Rs. 2763 Patna Hyderabad Rs. 3605

Earlier this month, both GoAir and Indigo saw as many as 65 of their flights cancelled after the country’s aviation regulator DGCA grounded 11 of their A320Neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney engines. The flights from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Srinagar, Patna, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Srinagar and Guwahati among others were cancelled.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA) cracked the whip after an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow returned to Ahmedabad within 40 minutes of its getting airborne due to a mid-air engine failure on March 12.

Citing safety of aircraft operations, the Director of the DGCA, in the March 12 order, said that A320Neos fitted with PW1100 engines beyond ESN 450 have been grounded with immediate effect.