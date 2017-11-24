GoAir offers heavy discounts on select routes; starts as low as Rs 312

No-frills carrier GoAir announced a limited period offer of heavy discounts starting as low as Rs 312 for a one-way journey from seven cities including Delhi, Kochi and Bengaluru. (Image: Reuters)

No-frills carrier GoAir announced a limited period offer of heavy discounts starting as low as Rs 312 for a one-way journey from seven cities including Delhi, Kochi and Bengaluru. The offers, for which bookings have commenced from today, is only for a limited period and on the first-come- first served basis, the airline said in a statement today. Significantly, the Wadia group-run airline has left out Mumbai, which is its headquarters and the main hub, from the special sale offer.

The discount fares, which are excluding taxes, on select sectors are valid for travel between December 1 and October 28, next year. Bookings can be done between today and November 29. The airline said these special fares are available on the New Delhi, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow routes.