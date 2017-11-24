GoAir offer launched; book tickets for just Rs 312 in The 12 Fares sale; Delhi, Kochi, Bengaluru and more flights on list (Image Source Reuters)

The Mumbai based low-cost airlines GoAir on Friday launched “The 12th Fares” promotions, celebrating its 12 years of operations in India. In the offer, passengers can purchase tickets starting as low as Rs 312 to Rs 2412 excluding taxes from travel time period from December 1, 2017 to October 28, 2018. “The 12 Fares” will be available on 54 routes from 7 cities that are New Delhi, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The offer is available on “first come first serve basis” and tickets can be purchased from November 24 to November 29 on GoAir website www.Goair.in The tickets can also be purchased through GoAir Airport Ticketing Offices, GoAir App (available on Apple iOS and Google Android) or through your local travel agent.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir stated in a press release said that response for anniversary offer was encouraging which reiterates the customers’ faith in company’s services. He said, “The company is delighted to witness load factor in excess of 97 percent on average across the 12 new flights which commence today. This new offer is yet another innovative endeavour to ensure that air travel becomes affordable for customers. The company is extremely proud of the legacy of service and performance that it is associated with over the past 12 years and will continue to work towards enhancing customer experience.”

According to the statement by GoAir, the offer is not valid for infant and group bookings and cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer. Fares are subject to Standard Cancellation & Rebooking policy applies. Go Air reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. For other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per ‘Citizen’s Charter’ displayed on goair.in.

GoAir is owned by the Indian business conglomerate Wadia Group. In July 2017 it was the fifth largest airline in India with a 7.8 percent passenger market share. It commenced operations in November 2005 and operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft in all economy configuration. As of November 2017, the airline operates over 140 daily flights to 23 cities from its hubs at Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

The airline flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Hyderabad and Srinagar.