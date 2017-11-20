GoAir offer: In 12th anniversary sale, tickets available at just Rs 1,212

GoAir flight (Image Source Reuters)

GoAir offer: There is certainly stiff competition in the fast-growing domestic aviation market and airline companies are coming up with attractive offers for customers. After festive season sales from Indigo and SpiceJet, the low-cost commercial airliner GoAir has announced offers for travellers as it is celebrating its 12th-anniversary. GoAir offer prices tickets at just Rs 1,212. Tickets are available on website GoAir.in. The conditions for travel are that booking period starts from November 18 to 2 while the travel period starts from November 24, 2017 to October 28, 2018.

GoAir is a low-cost carrier based in Mumbai, India. It is owned by the Indian business conglomerate Wadia Group. In July 2017 it was the fifth largest airline in India with a 7.8 percent passenger market share. It commenced operations in November 2005 and operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft in all economy configuration. As of November 2017, the airline operates over 140 daily flights to 23 cities from its hubs at Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

Celebrating our 12th anniversary with the introduction of 30 new flights.

Fares starting from ₹1212*.#GoForIt! Limited seats available. Book Now – http://t.co/7PHjySYNec Booking Period: 18 – 21 Nov 2017

Travel Period: 24 Nov 2017- 28 Oct 2018 pic.twitter.com/zyeB1h0nku — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) November 18, 2017

Travel Conditions:

Booking Period: 18-21 November 2017

Travel Period: 24th November 2017 to 28th October 2018

The air travel volume breached the 10-million mark in October this year clipping at a healthy 20.52 percent over the same period a year ago. For the reporting month, the carriers flew as much as 10.45 million passengers. The combined passenger traffic of all airlines was 8.67 million in October 2016, according to the data released by the regulator DGCA today. During the month, all major airlines barring the disinvestment-bound national carrier Air India logged a healthy passenger load factor at above 80 per cent owing to the onset of festive season, as per the DGCA passenger data for October. The PLF is a measure of how full the plane flies. Budget carrier IndiGo flew the most number of passengers at 41.33 lakh, while the second largest player Jet Airways was at a distant second with 15.88 lakh passengers. However, Air India unseated budget carrier SpiceJet for the third spot with 13.66 lakh passengers against 13.64 lakh flown by the Ajay Singh-promoted private airline. GoAir and AirAsia India, the two other budget carriers, flew 9.24 lakh and 4.52 lakh passengers, respectively, during the month, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

