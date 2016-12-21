GoAir launches Christmas booking offer, fares start at Rs 999 across all sectors

The budget carrier today launched its Christmas campaign with starting fares from Rs 999 (all-inclusive) across all sectors. (Reuters)

The budget carrier today launched its Christmas campaign with starting fares from Rs 999 (all-inclusive) across all sectors. The travel period for this Christmas booking offer season will span from 9th January to 15th April, 2017. The booking period starts today and ends on 31st December 2016. Seats offered will be limited and made available on first-come-first-served basis.

For the upcoming season, keeping in mind the holiday plans of the passengers, GoAir has initiated this ‘lowest fare’ offer. Throughout the festive season, GoAir has been consistently providing flexibility of choice to their passengers, offering handy and affordable flying experience.

This Christmas offer is made available exclusively across GoAir networks viz. GoAir website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir Call Centre and travel agents. This offer won’t be valid for infants. Group discounts are also not applicable with this offer.

The company, in a statement released mentions that, “This offer is available across all routes that GoAir operates. GoAir has initiated this exclusive offer to give their customer a value for their money and enhance customer satisfaction.”

Domestic airlines have looked to log standout growth rates in domestic air travel through the discounting model. It may well have paid off, a report by the aviation regulator DGCA says that the number of passengers carried by domestic airline has shot up this year by 23% to Rs 813.70 lakh spanning from January to October.