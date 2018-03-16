GoAir flight offers: Now book tickets for as low as Rs 991

Customers can avail the offer on GoAir’s website and mobile app only. (Photo: Reuters)

Planning a trip this month? Here’s an offer by budget carrier GoAir that will help you avail the lowest fares for this month. The fares under this promotional offer start as low as Rs 991, said the airline on its official website-goair.in. In case you are booking a flight ticket through a SBI Bank Credit cards using promo code GOSBI10, another 10 percent off can be availed. The offer is valid until March 20, 2018. Customers can avail the offer on GoAir’s website and mobile app only, said the country’s fifth-largest air carrier. However, certain terms and conditions apply to the offer.

Here are details about a few routes on which this offer applies:



Terms and conditions

1)Ticket fares are valid across selective fare types

2)There are limited seats available.

3)The group discount doesn’t apply to the offer.

4)There is standard cancellation and rebooking policy

5) Offer is not applicable for infant booking

6) GoAir reserves the right to cancel or modify or substitute or alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

7) Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per ‘Citizen’s Charter’ displayed on www.GoAir.in.