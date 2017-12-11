  3. Go Air offers: Special fares unveiled, ticket prices start as low as Rs 1,383; here are details

Go Air offers: As the Christmas break draws near, people would be seeking cheap travel tickets to visit their hometowns or go out for vacations. Amid all the excitement of the festive season, domestic airliner Go Air announced special fares for commuters.

By: | New Delhi | Published: December 11, 2017 10:34 PM
Go Air announces exciting offers. (Reuters)

Go Air offers: As the Christmas break draws near, people would be seeking cheap travel tickets to visit their hometowns or go out for vacations. Amid all the excitement of the festive season, domestic airliner Go Air announced special fares for commuters. The ticket prices starts at as low as Rs 1,383 (inclusive of all taxes). The booking period for the tickets will start December 12 and will go on for three days. The last date for booking is December 15. People interested should visit the official website goair.in to book the tickets. The travel period as set by Go Air is January 10 to March 31, 2018. The offer is available on the first-come-first-served basis as there are limited seats.

This Go Air offer is not valid on infant and group bookings and cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer. Fares are subjected to Standard Cancellation; Rebooking policy applies. Go Air also said that it reserves the right to cancel/ modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. Launched in November 2005, GoAir is the aviation foray of the Wadia Group and currently operates across 23 destinations with over 1544 weekly flights and approximately 2,000 plus connections weekly.

Here are the special prices on selected routes:

From

To

Fare

Delhi

Srinagar

Rs 1970

Delhi

Bagdogra

Rs 3609

Delhi

Bengaluru

Rs 2525

Delhi

Kolkata

Rs 2274

Delhi

Leh

Rs 2265

Delhi

Mumbai

Rs 2114

Delhi

Patna

Rs 2238

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Rs 1429

Hyderabad

Bengaluru

Rs 1417

Hyderabad

Kolkata

Rs 2427

Pune

Bengaluru

Rs 1383

Guwahati

Delhi

Rs 3630

Pune

Delhi

Rs 2302

Pune

Nagpur

Rs 2532

Chennai

Mumbai

Rs 1856

Chennai

Port Blair

Rs 5378

Bagdogra

Delhi

Rs 2708

Srinagar

Delhi

Rs 2150

Srinagar

Mumbai

Rs 3005

Ahmedabad

Mumbai

Rs 1218

Better connectivity and increased capacities have ensured airfares are flying through the roof during the week of Christmas-New Year both in the domestic sectors as well as key international tourism hotspots people throng to during this time of the year. While domestic sectors like Delhi-Goa, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Kochi and Mumbai-Kochi are costly by low single digits to almost 25 percent, tickets to New York and Washington as London are down by nearly 27 percent during the forthcoming Christmas-New Year weeks. International sectors like Bangkok, Dubai and Singapore are however costlier between 20 and 34 percent during this season, according to data from Cox & Kings.

