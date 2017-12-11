Go Air offers: Special fares unveiled, ticket prices start as low as Rs 1,383; here are details

Go Air announces exciting offers. (Reuters)

Go Air offers: As the Christmas break draws near, people would be seeking cheap travel tickets to visit their hometowns or go out for vacations. Amid all the excitement of the festive season, domestic airliner Go Air announced special fares for commuters. The ticket prices starts at as low as Rs 1,383 (inclusive of all taxes). The booking period for the tickets will start December 12 and will go on for three days. The last date for booking is December 15. People interested should visit the official website goair.in to book the tickets. The travel period as set by Go Air is January 10 to March 31, 2018. The offer is available on the first-come-first-served basis as there are limited seats.

This Go Air offer is not valid on infant and group bookings and cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer. Fares are subjected to Standard Cancellation; Rebooking policy applies. Go Air also said that it reserves the right to cancel/ modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice. Launched in November 2005, GoAir is the aviation foray of the Wadia Group and currently operates across 23 destinations with over 1544 weekly flights and approximately 2,000 plus connections weekly.

Here are the special prices on selected routes:

From To Fare Delhi Srinagar Rs 1970 Delhi Bagdogra Rs 3609 Delhi Bengaluru Rs 2525 Delhi Kolkata Rs 2274 Delhi Leh Rs 2265 Delhi Mumbai Rs 2114 Delhi Patna Rs 2238 Bengaluru Hyderabad Rs 1429 Hyderabad Bengaluru Rs 1417 Hyderabad Kolkata Rs 2427 Pune Bengaluru Rs 1383 Guwahati Delhi Rs 3630 Pune Delhi Rs 2302 Pune Nagpur Rs 2532 Chennai Mumbai Rs 1856 Chennai Port Blair Rs 5378 Bagdogra Delhi Rs 2708 Srinagar Delhi Rs 2150 Srinagar Mumbai Rs 3005 Ahmedabad Mumbai Rs 1218

Better connectivity and increased capacities have ensured airfares are flying through the roof during the week of Christmas-New Year both in the domestic sectors as well as key international tourism hotspots people throng to during this time of the year. While domestic sectors like Delhi-Goa, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Kochi and Mumbai-Kochi are costly by low single digits to almost 25 percent, tickets to New York and Washington as London are down by nearly 27 percent during the forthcoming Christmas-New Year weeks. International sectors like Bangkok, Dubai and Singapore are however costlier between 20 and 34 percent during this season, according to data from Cox & Kings.