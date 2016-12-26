Global M&A deal tally touch $3.1 trillion mark in 2016: Report

According to global deal tracking firm Mergermarket, despite a series of “political shockwaves”, global M&A activity till date amounted to .1 trillion, through 16,194 deals. (Reuters)

Global merger and acquisition activity has soared to USD 3.1 trillion so far this year — its third highest deal value since 2007, even as deal value saw over 22 per cent decline over last year, says a report.

According to global deal tracking firm Mergermarket, despite a series of “political shockwaves”, global M&A activity till date amounted to USD 3.1 trillion, through 16,194 deals.

The M&A deal tally so far this year registered a 22 per cent decline in value terms and 10 per cent fall in number of transactions over last year. Last year, the global deal tally stood at USD 3.9 trillion.

However, global M&A activity till date of USD 3.1 trillion managed to reach its third highest deal value since 2007, when transactions worth USD 3.7 trillion were announced.

The report further noted that October 2016, marked the peak of yearly M&A activity, with 1,362 deals worth USD 454.3 billion representing the highest monthly deal value since May 2007 when USD 546.7 billion transaction were announced.

The year 2016 witnessed just 38 big ticket transactions (worth more than USD 10 billion) aggregating to USD 911.5 billion. In the corresponding period last year there were 57 such deals worth USD 1.5 trillion.

Going forward, “the outlook for 2017 remains uncertain”, Mergermarket said, adding that “with Brexit negotiations, the nature of Trump’s Presidency as well as the French and German elections, all under question”.

Sectorwise, energy, utility and mining attracted deals worth USD 582.8 billion by way of 1,351 deals, followed by Industrials and chemicals (USD 498.5 billion, 3,056 deals) and technology (USD 401.4 billion, 2,115 deals).

The report further noted that Chinese dealmakers engaged in 242 deals worth USD 171 billion outside of Asia, 3.5 times higher than 2015’s previous record value.

The US dealmaking accelerated towards the end of the year, with a flurry of mega deals (AT&T/Time Warner, Level 3/Century Link, Energy Transfer/Sunuco) bumping up the deal value, it added.