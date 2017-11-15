Gionee M7 Power launched; check features, price, availability; smartphone packs unique photo feature

The device can be pre-booked via Amazon from November 17 to November 24. (Twitter)

As the price war among the smartphone manufacturers intensifies, Chinese player Gionee, to deepen roots in the Indian market, has launched another new smartphone in the mid-tier segment. On Wednesday, Gionee India launched M7 Power. Priced at Rs 16,999, the smartphone comes with a near bezel-less edge-to-edge display. The Gionee M7 Power smartphone also has a unique 3D photo feature. The feature allows the users to click photos that show the object with multiple angles for deeper details.

The phone has a massive 6-inch screen and packs a massive battery at a whopping 5000 mAh. With the major focus being the camera, the phone houses a 13MP rear camera paired with an 8MP front camera. The phone will be available at various retail stores from November 25. The device can also be pre-booked via Amazon from November 17 to November 24.

What powers the M7 Power is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core Processor. A powerful processor paired with 4GB RAM and internal storage of 64GB, the phone surely seems better than most of its competitors. The phone’s storage can be expandable up to 256GB. M7 Power is running Android 7.0 Nougat.

Gionee India has also paired up with Reliance Jio and PayTm to offer exciting offers to increase sales. M7 Power purchased by, old or new, Jio Customers will give them 10GB data each month, for a period of 10 months. But the recharge has to be of Rs 309 or above.

The Global Sales Director of Gionee India, David Chang, while addressing the media said, “‘M7 Power’ is an intuitive product which promises to empower and enable its users with superior quality and seamless experience with many firsts to its credit — from the 3D photo concept to a FullView infinity display.”

Chang said that he wants Gionee to become one of the top five smartphones in the country by March 2018, “India is a very important market for us. According to GfK data, we had the sixth position. We are looking to be among the top 5 by March 2018.”