Gionee books order worth Rs 150 crore for its A1 selfie phone

Priced at Rs 19,999, Gionee A1 features a 16 megapixel front camera and 13MP rear camera with dual tone flash technology. (Twitter)

Smartphone maker Gionee today said it has booked orders worth around Rs 150 crore in the first 10 days of opening registration for its Gionee A1 smartphone. “Gionee A1 is our first flagship of the year and we have received as many as 74,682 units pre-orders worth around Rs 150 crore in the first ten days, till April 9, 2017. The pre-booking figures, the highest for any phone in the Rs 8,000-25,000 range,” Gionee India Country CEO and MD Arvind R Vohra told PTI.

The company has been running advertisement Selfiestan campaign featuring brand ambassador Alia Bhatt. It has also recently roped in Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Hasan and Diljit Dosanjh as its regional brand ambassadors.

Priced at Rs 19,999, Gionee A1 features a 16 megapixel front camera and 13MP rear camera with dual tone flash technology. The phone has MediaTek P10 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 4010 mAh battery with fast charging feature. “Most of the bookings have been done offline where customers are registering for A1 by paying Rs 2,000. Booking from online channel is very small. This shows people in high end category are willing to pay for good technology,” Vohra said.

You may also like to watch:

Gionee has started handing over A1 phone to customers in select cities and will open for others from midnight at its authorised stores.

The company has 42,000 retail outlets and 555 exclusive service centres to cater to its customers. “Starting March 2017, all Gionee phones sold in India are Made in India,” Vohra added.