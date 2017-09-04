Get more people into fewer cars; Bosch honcho Jan Oliver Rohrl explains why we should move towards a connected future

Increasing the occupancy to even 1.3 people per car may reduce local pollution concerns and traffic jams, he says.

Jan Oliver Röhrl, CTO, Mobility Solutions, Powertrain, Bosch Ltd, says that “getting more people into fewer cars” has the potential to cut congestion and, therefore, it contributes to reduced stress caused by traffic jams. He shares with FE why we should aim towards a “connected” future:

How to reduce traffic jams?

Car-pooling and ride-sharing can improve urban mobility. On an average, there are 1.2 people in one car at any given point of time in India, with the average asset utilisation rate as low as 5%. In addition, the distances travelled in Indian cities are short, usually not more than 40km a day. Increasing the occupancy to even 1.3 people per car may reduce local pollution concerns and traffic jams.

What are the major challenges to electric mobility?

At the moment, recharging vehicles is challenging. However, this is expected to become more convenient. Bosch Software Innovations, our software and systems unit, has developed an application that makes it significantly easier to reserve the charge spots of different providers and pay for the electricity. All drivers need is a smartphone, the app, and a currency account to recharge anywhere. This concept is already up and running in Germany.

But will such a concept work here?

We would leverage our expertise and maturity in the field of ‘connected’ to create a holistic ecosystem for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure in India. The future of mobility in India is shared, electric and connected. And we are committed to develop local solutions.