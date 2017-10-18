German development bank KfW to prepare DPR for Vijayawada Metro project

German development bank KfW, which is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the Vijayawada Metro rail project, has shortlisted five different international consortia for preparing the report on the light Metro project. (Representative photo: PTI)

German development bank KfW, which is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the Vijayawada Metro rail project, has shortlisted five different international consortia for preparing the report on the light Metro project. KfW is preparing the DPR along with Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporated for implementation of the Vijayawada Metro rail project. AMRC had earlier signed an MoU with DMRC. However, it was recently cancelled as there were differences on securing permission from the Centre. As per the DPR prepared by DMRC, the expected peak hour passenger per direction is 6366 by 2021-22 and the IRR is 3.47%. The project cost was estimated to be Rs 6,769 crore for a total length of 26.03 km.