Future of mobility set to change; from AI, AR, VR to blockchain, check out the transformation in offing

Traditionally, mobility is looked at as a product that includes transportation and infrastructure required to move people. Increasingly though, mobility is approached as a service. So, what are the five most compelling technology trends that will shape up mobility? Let’s take a look.

Electrification: While cost-benefit calculations of a majority of car buyers do not seem to be tipping in favour of hybrids, the question is how electrification of the powertrain as a mass-market technology could contribute to reducing CO2 emissions. In the foreseeable future, 48-volt hybrid systems (BRS) and high-voltage electrification will all exist alongside one another. 48V will gain on popularity from 2020 onwards; global potential for up to four million 48V systems could unfold. This is to avoid high investment costs including infrastructure, minimising complexity and facilitating easier maintenance. This applies in particular to the high-volume market for compact and mid-size cars. High voltage full electric will start ramping-up beyond 2023.

AI: In the future, machines will be capable of autonomously learning from experience and acting on this basis. The application of AI will be in the areas of robots, predictive maintenance, collision avoidance, dynamic assist, automated parking and visible assist. This is part of ‘context aware systems’ that are able to identify situations in physical life through comprehensive networking of sensors, radio transmitters and computer processes. AI will, thus, be the key enabler for self-learning systems starting with autonomous parking, highway patrol and leading to fully autonomous cars beyond 2025.

AR and VR: Studies say that, by 2020, 103 million automobiles will contain augmented reality (AR) technology, supporting the users. OEMs are starting to use digital showrooms with AR. With more cars coming with head-up display, a lot more information would be offered to the driver via AR. The technology will offer improved maintenance and fault diagnosis in the area of smart production and smart workshops, thus increasing efficiency in workshops and reducing the frequency of claims.

Natural user interface: Interfaces between humans and technology are becoming intuitive. UIs are becoming released from physical devices to become part of the environment. Input methods such as gesture, speech and multi-touch recognition simplify human-machine communication. Touch is npw conquering the virtual world. In addition to recording and reproducing text, images and sound, touch will also be able to be reproduced in the future.

Blockchain: This technology will enable consumers to securely share data online without involving a third party. They can conclude agreements and contracts online and securely transact payments, and the technology ensures the data is anonymised. This will make it impossible to falsify the data, and consumers will be less dependent on one single computing centre.

The author is senior vice-president, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions. Views are personal