Future Group launches Retail 3.0, business model is called Tathaasthu; allows customers to place orders on WhatsApp

Offline retail giant Future Group on Tuesday announced the launch of Retail 3.0, a business model called Tathaastu which blends technology with modern retail, and will enable customers to place orders using WhatsApp and voice calls. Kishore Biyani, Future Group CEO, said: “The company is exploring the use of technology in every sphere and focusing on data mining to drive sales.” Future Group has tied up with Facebook for getting enriched data on consumer behaviour and purchases which would help the company to drive sales and understand consumer preference better. The firm will have 1,100 small format Easyday Club stores (rebranded from Easyday) by the end of this financial year, up from the current 750. Each store opening would cost about Rs 15 lakh. “We will be taking the help of Google to look at property sourcing only through technology,” said Biyani. Explaining what exactly Retail 3.0 would entail, Biyani said, “It’s going to be a brick store, you can walk in to shop, you can WhatsApp, you can make a voice-ordering, and you can use the app. I think there are various ways.” Biyani said each brick-and-mortar store would have 2,000 members and eventually in the Easyday Club only a member will be entitled to shop. Further, the company will charge an annual fee of Rs 999 from club members, who will be entitled for a year-long 10% discount on every purchase and free home delivery.