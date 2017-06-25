Fujifilm aims to double revenue from medical systems in India

Japanese photography and imaging company Fujifilm is confident of doubling revenues from its medical systems business to over Rs 1,000 crore, buoyed by opportunities in tier II and III cities. (Image: Reuters)

Japanese photography and imaging company Fujifilm is confident of doubling revenues from its medical systems business to over Rs 1,000 crore, buoyed by opportunities in tier II and III cities. Fujifilm, a leader in the diagnostic imaging space, is also actively engaged in various Public Private Partnership projects floated by government agencies to provide its products and services. “We are growing at 15 to 20 per cent in the (medical systems) segment. My hope is that we would grow more than double in the next five years,” Fujifilm India Managing Director Yasunobu Nishiyama told PTI.

Medical health care products account for about 50 per cent of the company’s Rs 1,000 crore turnover in India, a nascent but growing market for the company, accounting for about 2 per cent of its global business. Its other businesses in the country include photo imaging (30 per cent), graphics systems (15 per cent) and industrial products and others (55 per cent). Nishiyama said Fujifilm is keen on exploring opportunities in the existing healthcare centres in the country, where the old conventional analogue X-ray machines are being replaced with digital ones.

“We want to promote better medical equipment systems in tier II and III cities. The world is going digital and in India too, analogue machines are being changed to digital X- ray,” he added. He further said: “Now the demand is very huge, specially in PPP and private hospitals. So we are collaborating with them.”

Fujifilm addresses product categories like computed radiography, digital radiography, digital mammography, dry imager, film and screen, endoscopy and point-of-care testing products/clinical chemistry system in India. The Japanese firm has also started collaborating with the local players which are integrating its system and software in their mobile X-ray units.