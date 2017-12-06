From UDAN, Hyderabad Metro to Smart City Mission, here are top issues in infrastructure space this week

The UDAN regional air connectivity initiative is throwing up a bunch of outcomes ~ a burst of demand for smaller aircraft, sudden appreciation of land values around new airports, creation of service sector jobs & increasing tourism potential (IE image)

Smart Policy: The UDAN regional air connectivity initiative is throwing up a bunch of outcomes ~ a burst of demand for smaller aircraft, sudden appreciation of land values around new airports, creation of service sector jobs & increasing tourism potential

UDAN wings for civil aviation

A Franco-Italian company has received an order for 50 aircraft from an Indian carrier. Airlines are also looking to add personnel, from pilots to in-flight crew and ground staff.

Karnataka upholds PPA sanctity

KERC’s order affected 599MW of PPAs. Section 108 of the Electricity Act allows the state govt to issue directions to the power regulator in consideration of public interest.

No coasting along on CZMPs

It has affixed a `5 lakh penalty for delay, to be be extracted from salaries of defaulting officers. The environment ministry has been asked to report default by states to the panel.

Hyderbad Metro phase 2 to be state-funded?

Project cost for phase 1 overshot estimate by Rs 2,500-3,000cr, thanks to bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh & attendant challenges. Six metro projects in India are supported by JICA.

UP powers through tariff correction

Electricity will become 63-67% costlier for rural unmetered consumers, 8.5% costlier for urban domestic consumers and 10% more expensive for urban commercial users.

Green signal for LIC investment in Rlys

Since this would take LIC exposure to over 25% of the Indian Railway Finance Corp, IRDAI had asked for sovereign guarantee for these bonds. But finance ministry said these bonds can be treated as approved security for investment.

Weak demand behind poor cement show

Weak cement demand because of slowing real estate activity and effects of GST affected offtake. Analysts expect matters to get better only by the January-March (2018) quarter.

It will be tough to get SmartCity initiatives off d ground if the culture of ‘user pay charges’ is not inculcated in urban centres. Janaagraha data is worrying. Only Punjab, Goa & Andhra have ULBs that are able to themselves collect more than half their revenue expenditure