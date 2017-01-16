From Nagpur to Khajuraho, exploring the heart of India in Honda BR-V

Pench is one of the premier tiger reserves of India and the only one to straddle across two states—Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

“The more the number of tigers in the national parks, the better is the quality of life of local people,” says our forest guide as we enter the Pench National Park. Pench is one of the premier tiger reserves of India and the only one to straddle across two states—Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

We are travelling from Nagpur in Maharashtra to Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. The route takes us through four tiger reserves—Pench, Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Panna. Our vehicle of choice is Honda BR-V and the mission is to spot a tiger in the wild.

From Nagpur, we take the Asian Highway 43 (AH43) towards north—it runs 3,024-km, connecting Agra in India to Matara in Sri Lanka. (AH is a cooperative project among the countries in Asia and Europe, and the UN, to improve the highway systems in Asia.)

AH43 is a well-paved, four-lane highway—it overlaps NH44 at various places—and we cover the 100-odd-km Nagpur to Pench distance in a little over 2 hours. The petrol variant of the BR-V we’re driving returns a fuel-efficiency of 12-plus kpl, even as we constantly maintain three-figure speeds. The cabin is surprisingly quiet.

Pench is spread across 758 sq-km and it’s the birth place of the feral child Mowgli—the fictional character and the protagonist of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book stories.

As we enter the park, a fellow tourist asks, “Why save tigers?”

“Tigers are terminal consumers in the ecological food pyramid, and their conservation results in the conservation of all trophic levels in an ecosystem,” our guide replies. “In 2006, the population of tigers in the wild got reduced to just 1,411 in the whole of India. That meant few sightings and fewer tourists. At times, we didn’t even have the money to meet our basic needs. Tigers ensure our livelihood.”

Since then, the population has thrived—to 1,706 in 2010 and 2,226 in 2014. And according to a 2016 PTI report, India now has 70% of world’s tiger population, with the latest count estimated at 2,500 tigers in the wild.

Facts speak for themselves. Soon enough, we catch sight of a famous tigress called C1. “She’s the daughter of Collarwali, the radio-collared tigress,” our guide adds. “But the most famous tiger in Pench is BMW, called so because the markings on his body appear to look like alphabets B.M.W.”

Pench has enough places to stay. Notable among these are Tathastu, WelcomHeritage Jungle Home, Taj Baghvan, Pench Jungle Camp, among others.

From Pench, it’s a little over 200-km to Kanha—the largest national park of Madhya Pradesh. The state highway is single lane in most places and broken. However, the best-in-class ground clearance of the BR-V (210-mm) ensures we don’t hit the undercarriage with anything on the road.

From Kanha, we move towards the famous Bandhavgarh National Park, which is another 200-km away.

An interesting finding on the way is Mandla Plant Fossils National Park, which has plants in fossil form that existed in India between 40 million and 150 million years ago, spread over seven villages of Mandla district.

Another discovery is Ghughua Fossil Park (near Shahpura city), which has a eucalyptus fossil—it supports the fact that India was a part of the ancient supercontinent Gondwanaland millions of years ago. This park is also famous for a dinosaur egg fossil.

From Ghughua, it’s a smooth tar road towards Bandhavgarh, which is one of the most popular parks in India and a lot of tiger documentaries—including the ones that regularly appear on National Geographic and Discovery channels—have been shot in Bandhavgarh. In fact, the density of the tiger population in Bandhavgarh is one of the highest known in India. However, even though it’s a place where one is guaranteed to see a tiger, we fail to. Rainfall a day before, and the resulting cold weather, ensures the big cats are resting behind the dense foliage.

The last stop of our journey is Panna, near Khajuraho. In a way, Panna is a blot on Project Tiger. In 2007, it was given the excellence award as the best maintained national park of India by the ministry of tourism. However, by 2009, the entire tiger population had been eliminated. Today, Panna is trying to bring the glory days back. “According to the unofficial count, four tigers and their 10 cubs have settled well in Panna. We hope the park will re-earn its respect,” a forest official says. “Tourists have already started coming back.”

Our last stop, Khajuraho, is 45-km from Panna. We discover that the Nagpur to Khajuraho route is the best in India if you are a wildlife enthusiast. It ideally takes a week to 10 days to explore, and with the tiger population flourishing, one is sure to meet up with these big cats in either of the four parks.

While Nagpur is well-connected by air with Delhi and Mumbai, there is only one flight from Khajuraho to Delhi.

(Honda BR-V is an SUV that drives like a sedan and seats seven people like an MPV. Prices for the petrol variant start at Rs 8.99 lakh, while diesel variant prices start at Rs 10.13 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.)