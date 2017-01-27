From IIT-Delhi to Silicon Valley; all you need to know about Jyoti Bansal who sold his company to Cisco

Jyoti Bansal, the brain behind the AppDynamics, has managed to grab eyeballs with this move. (Twitter image)

The news of American technology giant Cisco acquiring application intelligence software company AppDynamics has made the headlines. Cisco said it will acquire AppDynamics for approximately USD 3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards. It said AppDynamics cloud application and business monitoring platform enabled the worlds largest companies to improve application and business performance. “Applications have become the lifeblood of a company’s success. Keeping those apps running and performing well has never been more important,” said Rowan Trollope, Cisco senior vice president and general manager of Ciscos Internet of Things and Applications Business Group. “Unfortunately, that job has only gotten harder, as IT departments and developers struggle with a tangled web of disconnected, complex data thats hard to understand,” Trollope had said. Jyoti Bansal, the brain behind the AppDynamics, has managed to grab eyeballs with this move. We take a look at his journey and achievements.

1. Software management company AppDynamics was founded by Indian-American entrepreneur Jyoti Bansal in 2008. Bansal founded the application intelligence software company AppDynamics with a vision to “help modern enterprises embark on their journey of digital transformation with a disruptive approach to managing their software applications.”

2. Bansal is an IIT alumnus and had received his BS degree in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi,

3. The San Francisco-based software company, which helps businesses manage, monitor and analyze their software applications, will be acquired by American technology giant Cisco for USD 3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards. The acquisition is expected to close in Ciscos third quarter of fiscal year 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

4. Bansal is now a Silicon Valley-based leader and entrepreneur.

5. In 2015, AppDynamics named David Wadhwani as its chief executive, replacing Bansal. Bansal, however, continued as chairman and chief strategist.

6. Before founding AppDynamics in 2008, Bansal, who has won several awards and recognition for his work, held engineering roles at various Silicon Valley startups.

7. Bansal was chosen by Forbes in 2013 as a “Best Cloud Computing CEO to Work For”.

Wadhwani said with digital transformation, companies must re-define their relationships with customers through software. “Were excited to join Cisco, as it will enable us to help more companies around the globe,” Wadhwani said. AppDynamics will continue to be led by Wadhwani as a new software business unit in Ciscos Internet of Things and Applications business.

