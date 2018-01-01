From Hyundai Ioniq, Toyota Yaris, to Lamborghini Urus, take a look at cars that will stand out in 2018

Hyundai Ioniq, Toyota Yaris, to Lamborghini Urus, take a look at cars that will stand out in 2018

The Indian passenger vehicle industry had a rollercoaster ride in 2017. While GM exited the market, three others (Kia, PSA and SAIC) announced their entry. Also, even though India had a new fiscal regime, the GST, the automakers made the transition smoothly. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, the top two players, grew from strength to strength. This year—on the back of strong expected economic growth, new vehicle launches and the Auto Expo 2018—the industry is expected to perform strongly. Vikram Chaudhary takes a look at the cars that will stand out this year.

Ionic, iconic, Ioniq

Hyundai Ioniq: It’s called “one car, three options.” The Ioniq—a portmanteau of ‘ion’ and ‘unique’—is a five-door notchback manufactured by Hyundai in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric variants. It’s already a major success in the US. Hyundai India is expected to showcase the Ioniq brand at the Auto Expo 2018 and, looking at the market interest, it might launch the brand—either or all of the variants—in India this year.

Expected price: Too early to comment

Yaris, that’s a nice name

Toyota Yaris Ativ: It is a sedan which, by the looks of it, appears to make far more sense for the Indian market. While it is based on the Vios, it gets different exterior styling that is more in line with new-generation Toyota sedans, like the new Camry. What might help the company is that the Yaris brand name is already popular globally, and the Yaris Ativ could well be a suitable replacement for the not-so-successful Etios sedan, if, of course, Toyota plans to discontinue the latter.

Expected price: Too early to comment

A Korean turns Indian

Mahindra Tivoli: We aren’t yet certain if Mahindra will call its Ssangyong-based Tivoli as ‘Tivoli’. But Mahindra certainly is working on readying variants of the SsangYong Tivoli-based SUV, which might be launch in India later this year. If you remember, the Tivoli was showcased at the Auto Expo 2016. The variants are likely to be a compact SUV that seats five persons and a seven-seater SUV. Mahindra is also reportedly working on a global MPV, which, a source said, is an extended version of the

TUV 300.

Expected price: Too early to comment

The return of the king

Honda CR-V Diesel: The CR-V was India’s first luxury SUV that saw huge success in early 2000s. However, the arrival of large-sized diesel SUVs from Toyota and Ford killed the product. Honda, however, now has an ace up its sleeve—the new fifth-generation CR-V that might be launched with the company’s 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel engine later this year. This relatively smaller diesel engine promises to be the most efficient in its segment. The CR-V that Honda might launch in India will be similar to the ASEAN model sold in Thailand, which gets a seven-seat layout.

Expected price: `25 lakh onwards

Range Rover has a new range

Range Rover Velar: The Velar plugs the gap in Land Rover’s range of Range Rover SUVs. It’s bigger than the Evoque, but smaller than the Sport. It will be launched in India on January 20, and Land Rover has indicated which cars it’ll compete with by announcing its pricing, already. Prices will start from Rs 78.83 lakh, so the the Velar will compete with BMW X5 and X6, Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE, and

Audi Q5.

Price: Rs 78.83 lakh onwards

auto expo 2018

The cars that will get the maximum eyeballs

Maruti’s Swift stride

New Maruti Suzuki Swift: The sporty premium hatchback launched way back in 2005 was nothing short of a revelation then. It’ll be nothing short of a revelation now—it is one of Maruti Suzuki’s most anticipated products of 2018 and has been upgraded in nearly all areas, from engines and chassis to the design and the cabin. Maruti will display the car, which is into its third-generation, at the Auto Expo 2018, where it is also expected to be launched.

Expected price: Rs 5-8 lakh

Compass’s apt successor

Jeep Renegade: After the success of the Compass SUV in India, the Jeep brand, owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, will display the even-more-affordable Renegade at the Auto Expo 2018, and launch it later this year or in early 2019. It’s the smallest SUV in Jeep’s global line-up—almost the same size as Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster—and will be Jeep’s most affordable SUV in India. However, considering the getting-stronger brand value of Jeep, it might be costlier than both Creta and Duster.

Expected price: About Rs 15 lakh

The future of mobility

Mercedes-Benz EQ concept: The forerunner of Mercedes-Benz’s new product brand for electric mobility globally is the EQ. And the ‘Concept EQ’ will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 to manifest the company’s global direction towards creating a sustainable ecosystem of services, technologies and innovations. It also defines Mercedes-Benz India’s long-term strategy of introducing the ‘EQ’ brand of battery electric vehicles in India. The name EQ stands for Electric Intelligence.

Expected price: It’s a concept car

Synonymous with nature

Nissan Leaf: It is often said that electric cars died an untimely death during the 1920s and then the Leaf revived electric mobility, 100 years later, at the end of last decade. The Nissan Leaf is the all-time best-selling highway-capable electric car in history. Last year, in September, the new Leaf was launched in Japan, and then in the rest of the world. Nissan India might display the Leaf at the Auto Expo 2018, and if it can find a way to localise it, the company will have a winner on its hands.

Expected price: Too early to comment

I also have a Roadster

BMW i8 Roadster: The name Roadster was made famous by Tesla late last year, when it announced that it will launch a car in 2020 that will be the quickest in the world, with record-setting acceleration, range and performance. Comparatively quietly, BMW has been reading its own Roadster. The i8 Roadster is an open-top plug-in hybrid that delivers the performance of a sports car with the efficiency of an electric vehicle. It will be showcased at the Auto Expo.

Expected price: Rs 2.5 crore